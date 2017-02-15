Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi claims that Pep Guardiola could attempt to bring Arsenal's Jack Wilshere to Manchester City in the summer.

Wilshere, who is currently on loan at Bournemouth from Arsenal, admitted earlier this month that he was "not sure" where his future lies as he prepares to enter the final 12 months of his contract at the Emirates.

According to Xavi, the England international 'impressed the majority of the Barcelona team' during a Champions League clash in 2011, and believes that Guardiola could move for the 25-year-old this summer.

"I know Pep has always had a lot of respect for Wilshere - he impressed so many of the Barcelona team when we played Arsenal in 2011," Xavi told Fox Latin America.

"He impressed me a lot that night, I know he also did Pep and it will be a player that he would have been following ever since. We have talked about him, it was not a performance you forget easily.

"Technically he is the sort of player that Pep loves - his only problem has been injuries - and if it wasn't for the issues he has had with injuries I am sure he would be one of the best midfield players in the world."

"At the moment he seems to be doing well with his fitness - and if there is a chance to sign him in the summer - I am sure Pep will give it real consideration."

Guardiola was full of praise for Wilshere when questioned on the Englishman earlier this week.