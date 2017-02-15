Mohamed Elneny talks up the importance of Arsenal's victory over Hull City, which he says leaves the club in a confident mood ahead of the match with Bayern Munich.

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has insisted that his side's return to winning ways in the Premier League has left them in high spirits ahead of their Champions League showdown with Bayern Munich.

The Gunners edged out Hull City 2-0 on Saturday afternoon to put back-to-back league defeats behind them, courtesy of a goal in either half from Alexis Sanchez.

Elneny claims that Arsenal will head to Munich for the first leg of their last-16 tie in confident mood, and is also still hopeful of lifting the top-flight crown, despite trailing leaders Chelsea by 10 points.

"All our focus is on competing for all of the available titles including the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League so that we can achieve something together," he is quoted as saying by FourFourTwo.

"That's why beating Hull was so important, because we have an important Champions League game coming up. It means we will now travel with confidence on our side and that is extremely important before a big game like this."

Elneny made his first appearance for Arsenal in five weeks in the win over Hull, having featured for Egypt in their run to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations.