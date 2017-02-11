Hector Bellerin still a doubt for Arsenal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger confirms that Hector Bellerin remains a doubt for Saturday's game with Hull City.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that right-back Hector Bellerin remains a question mark for Saturday's game with Hull City.

The 21-year-old suffered a head injury in a collision with Marcos Alonso during the loss at Chelsea last weekend and is yet to train with the Gunners as part of concussion guidelines.

"We have of course the question about Hector Bellerin," Wenger told reporters this morning. "He's going every day for tests and [undergoing the correct] process.

"We will only know tomorrow if he gets the greenlight from the medical people if he can practise or not. At the moment he has not practised."

Wenger also confirmed that Mohamed Elneny would be back to face the Tigers after his Egypt side lost to Cameroon in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

"He practised yesterday with the team," he added. "[He's] fully focused and as always, he's a fantastic player with a great mentality. He is of course disappointed that they lost in the final but he's very well and had a quality session yesterday."

Arsenal go into the clash at the Emirates fourth in the Premier League table.