Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger jokes that he 'is not yet ready to rest' in response to Ian Wright's recent comments, which suggested that he was close to stepping down.

Arsene Wenger has dismissed suggestions made by former Arsenal striker Ian Wright that he is on the brink of stepping down from his position as manager.

The Frenchman, who recently celebrated two decades in charge of the Gunners, has again had to fend off questions regarding his long-term future this week following supporter unrest.

In the wake of the latest wave of criticism, coming after Arsenal's title hopes were put to an end by Chelsea last weekend, Wright attended a dinner event with "tired" Wenger and claimed that his ex-boss made it clear that he was "coming to the end" of his time in North London.

Wenger insists that he has been misinterpreted, however, telling Sky Sports News: "I don't know what Ian Wright said. I could be tired because I get up early in the morning and I finish late at night, so I am tired, yes. But I didn't give any indication about my future.

"It was a question and answer with members of the Diamond Club. That's in the evening so there were many people there. We had a little dinner before but it was not the two of us. There were four or five. I appreciate you want me to rest but I'm not ready for that."

Arsenal beat Hull City 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon to return to winning ways, courtesy of a goal in either half from Alexis Sanchez.