Hull City defender Andrew Robertson has revealed that referee Mark Clattenburg apologised to his side after allowing Alexis Sanchez's first goal to stand in their 2-0 defeat to Arsenal this afternoon.

The Gunners took the lead in controversial circumstances after 34 minutes played at the Emirates when the ball struck Sanchez on the hand on its way into the net.

Clattenburg awarded the goal despite a chat with the linesman but admitted that his decision was incorrect after reviewing the footage during the break.

"The referee apologised to us after half time and said it was a handball," Robertson told Sky Sports News. "He obviously realises he was in the wrong. It must be tough for him, but often decisions don't go your way when you come to these big stadiums.

"The ref told us he didn't give [handball] because he wasn't 100% sure. Not many referees can admit they're wrong, so it's good when he does, though it doesn't make things better."

The result left the Tigers marooned in the relegation zone, one point from safety ahead of the 3pm kickoffs.