Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Arsenal are 'happy' finishing in the top four rather than challenging for the Premier League title.

At the start of the season, Arsenal were tipped by many to land their first league title since 2004, but the capital club are currently third in the Premier League table - nine points behind the leaders Chelsea.

Arsene Wenger's future at the Emirates is currently up for discussion, but Ferdinand has hinted that the Frenchman will sign another new contact if Arsenal manage a Champions League finish once again.

"The club have got a remit and that is to finish in the top four, it seems, because that is what the last 10 years have told you," he told BT Sport. "They finish in the top four and he [Wenger] gets a new contract. So, the priority of the people that run Arsenal is obviously to finish in the top four and not necessarily winning.

"That is how it seems. They'll be happy. That's been the way it has been. History tells you that's the way it goes."

Just two points currently separate sixth-place Manchester United from second-place Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League table.