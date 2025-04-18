Lottoland Sign Up Offer 2025: Bet £10, Get £10 Free Bet

If you're looking for a betting website that offers multiple forms of gambling, then the Lottoland sign up offer might be for you. New players can sign up, bet £10, and receive a £10 Free Bet.

At Lottoland UK, you can play a variety of lotteries, including Irish Lotto, PowerBall Lotto and MegaMillions Lotto, plus there's a wide variety of casino betting options to enjoy. If that wasn't enough, there's sports betting, too.

In this article, we will discuss the Lottoland sign up offer and the many other promotions available at Lottoland.

Lottoland Sign-Up Offer: Bet £10 Get £10 in 2025

Lottoland’s sports welcome offer is a straightforward way to bag yourself a £10 free bet. Here’s how it works: sign up, deposit at least £10 via debit card, and place a qualifying sports bet of £10 or more at minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0).

Be sure to opt in to the promotion when you place your bet, and once it’s settled, you’ll get a £10 free bet credited to your account. It's that simple. Just make sure to place your qualifying bet within 7 days of claiming the offer.

However, Lottoland doesn't just offer a sportsbook welcome offer for new customers. Players who sign up can also choose between a casino welcome offer of up to 200 free spins and a bingo sign up offer of £10 bonus plus 10 free spins.

Lottoland sign up offer Bonus details Bookmaker sign up link Sport welcome offer Bet £10 Get £10 in Free Bets Claim offer Casino welcome offer Choose between 100, 150, and 200 free spins Claim offer Bingo welcome offer £10 Bingo Bonus + 10 Free Spins Claim offer

How to claim the Lottoland sign-up offer | Step-by-step guide

Fortunately, claiming the Lottoland sign up offer is very easy. To help you along, we've compiled a step-by-step guide on how to claim the Lottoland bonus code/sign up offer.

Follow each step below to snag the sign up reward:

Step 1: Visit the official Lottoland website

Click on any of the Lottoland links that you see in this article/on this page. Doing this will instantly redirect you to the Lottoland registration page. From here, you can sign up and claim the £10 in bonus funds.

Clicking one of the Lottoland links on this page will also automatically add the Lottoland bonus code to your registration, ensuring you get the full bonus.

Step 2: Enter your personal details

The second step to claiming this offer involves filling out the details. The registration page at Lottoland is simple. Begin by entering your email address. Next, you'll be asked to create a password, which, along with your email address, will become your Lottoland UK login.

Step 3: Complete registration

Users can complete the registration process by entering their address information and confirming their country of residence, such as the United Kingdom. At this point, they can choose whether to set a deposit limit on their account.

If so, you can choose your deposit limit. To complete the registration, you must accept the terms and conditions before clicking the green ‘CREATE NEW ACCOUNT' button at the bottom of the page.

Step 5: Deposit

After completing your registration, simply use your Lottoland UK login information to sign in to your account before making a first deposit of at least £20. Please be aware that you must deposit at least £20 to activate the Lottoland sign up offer & free bet credits.

Lottoland Casino Welcome Offer – Up to 200 free spins

In addition to the Lottoland sportsbook sign up offer that we mentioned above, there is also a great casino offer for new players. After signing up, players can get up to 200 free spins depending on how much they deposit and stake on Big Bass Bonanza:

100 free spins: Stake and deposit £20

Stake and deposit £20 150 free spins: Stake and deposit £30

Stake and deposit £30 200 free spins: Stake and deposit £50

However, the bonus is not automatically awarded. You must click Play Big Bass Bonanza on the offer within the promotional page and then Claim. Free spins expire after 30 days, and there are no wagering requirements.

Lottoland Bingo Welcome Offer – £10 Bingo Bonus + 10 Free Spins

The Lottoland UK bingo sign up offer gives players who sign up a free £10 bingo bonus plus 10 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza. Players must deposit and wager £10 on Bingo Tickets to unlock the offer.

The bonus funds and free spins are available for 7 days and have a 4x wagering requirement. This means you must wager £40 to meet the playthrough requirement within 7 days of the bonus being credited.

Lottoland UK Sports Betting Options

There's plenty to enjoy at Lottoland, including various sports betting options. The Lottoland Sportsbook allows users to bet on many sports, including those typically popular with the betting public, such as football, tennis, golf, and horse racing.

There are many competitions to bet on under each sporting umbrella, and there is a whole host of markets to explore, too. For example, choose any high-profile football match, such as a Premier League match, and you'll be able to choose from well over 100+ different betting markets. The odds are on the competitive side.

See below for a full list of sports that can be on at the Lottoland Sportsbook:

⛷️ Alpine Skiing

🏉 Aussie Rules

🏈 American Football

🏀 Basketball

⚾ Baseball

🏀 Basketball 3×3

🎿 Biathlon

🥊 Boxing

⛷️ Cross-Country

🚴 Cycling

🎯 Darts

🎮 eSports

⚽ E-Football

🏀 E-Basketball

🏒 E-Ice Hockey

⚽ Futsal

🏑 Field Hockey

🏑 Gaelic Hurling

⛳ Golf

🤾 Handball

🏒 Ice Hockey

🎟️ Lotteries

🥋 MMA

🏎️ Motorsports

🏏 Pesapallo

🏉 Rugby

🏉 Rugby League

🎱 Snooker

⭐ Specials

⛷️ Ski Jumping

🤽 Waterpolo

🏅 Olympics

🏄 Surfing

🏐 Volleyball

As you can see from the extensive list above, the sports betting options at Lottoland are plentiful. If we include all eSports and all motorsports, then there are 31+ different sports to choose from at the Lottoland Sportsbook. Not bad at all.

Promotions for existing customers at Lottoland UK

Lottoland doesn't leave existing users out to dry regarding bonuses and promotions. In fact, Lottoland currently has several promos available for current users who've already taken advantage of the Lottoland sign up offer.

Here are the best ongoing promotions at Lottoland.

Weekly Bet Club

Players can join Lottoland's Weekly Bet Club and receive free bets each week. Here's how it works:

Join the Weekly Bet Club.

Bet £25 or more on ACCA bets with a minimum of 3 legs (total minimum odds 3/1) between Saturday and Thursday.

Receive £8 in Free Bets.

The first £3 free bet is rewarded on Tuesday and can be used on live bets, while the next £5 free bet is given on Friday and can be placed on any sports bet.

Bore Draw Refund Offer

Lottoland will refund pre-match correct score bets if any Premier League fixture finishes 0-0. If it is a single match bet that loses because of a 0-0 draw, then Lottoland will refund the original stake in total. If it is a leg of your ACCA that loses due to the scoreless draw, Lottoland will void that leg of the ACCA and update the odds, keeping your ACCA bet alive.

Fiver Friday

Every Friday, users at Lottoland can bet £5 on any Lotto game and receive 20 free spins on Wolf Fang—Spring Awakening. However, this is an in-app exclusive, which means it can only be claimed through the Lottoland UK app.

Buy Scratchcards & Get Free Spins

Lottoland has two current promotions that give existing players free spins when they buy scratchcards. Here are the details of each:

Buy 5 Millionaire Scratch scratchcards: Get 30 free spins on Kraken's Cove.

Get 30 free spins on Kraken's Cove. Buy 5 ‘Hero's Quest' scratchcards: Get 20 free spins on Money Train 4.

Super Sunday

Players who spend £20 throughout the week to earn a free £200 Super Sundays Bingo session. The free Sunday bingo session starts at 6 pm and lasts for an hour. Players can win up to £200.

Lottoland sign up offer compared

The Lottoland sportsbook bonus is solid but not great compared to other UK sports betting offers. Specifically, the Lottoland UK bonus amount of £10 is low in comparison. For example, Ladbrokes offers £20 free bets, Betfred gives £50 free bets, and Betano rewards new users with £40.

Bookmaker Welcome offer Conditions Sign up Ladbrokes Bet £5 Get £20 Bet £5 at odds of 1.50 or greater. View offer Betfred Bet £10 Get £50 Bet £5 at odds of 2.00 or bigger. View offer Betano Bet £10 Get £40 Bet £10 at odds of 2.00 or bigger. View offer Full t&c's apply. Gamble safely. 18+.

Lottoland customer support

Lottoland offers your standard customer support channels – you can contact them by phone, email, live chat, or through their socials. Find below the full contact list and methods for how to reach Lottoland UK.

📞 Phone: 020 3793 6169

📧 Email: support@lottoland.co.uk

📸 Instagram: @LottolandUK

💬 Live chat: 24/7

Final word on the Lottoland sign up offer

In summary, Lottoland UK has a wealth of upsides and downsides that new customers should be aware of. Overall, we love that Lottoland offers more betting variety than any other UK betting site. That's because punters can wager on lotteries, casino & slots games, sports, and bingo all under one roof. That's a huge plus.

However, the Lottoland sign up offer of £10 was a bit low for our liking, especially when you compare it to other leading sportsbook offers in the UK. That said, users can also take advantage of a casino promo and bingo bonus, which does even things up a bit. Our other big complaint was that the site doesn't function the best on mobile devices, which could cause a headache for some users.

At the end of the day, the site is great for those casual gamblers who like to wager on a little bit of everything. If you like to dabble in a few casino games, then Lottoland Casino has you covered. If you like to place a few sports bets, then there's the Lottoland sportsbook. And if you want to try your luck on scratch cards or draw games, then Lottoland UK is definitely for you.

Pros Huge betting variety Three bonus offers: sports, casino, and bingo Great slots library Best betting site for lotto lovers Cons Clunky mobile site Low sportsbook bonus amount

Lottoland Sign Up Offer FAQ

How long does Lottoland take to pay out? Lottoland UK typically takes between one and three days to payout. For example, if you withdraw funds from your Lottoland account, you can expect to receive the funds as soon as the next day, though the withdrawal could take a maximum of three days to clear. It is not usual for Lottoland withdrawals to take longer than three working days. Is there a Lottoland no-deposit bonus code? Unfortunately, there is no Lottoland no-deposit bonus code. If one is added in the future, we will be the first to inform you, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for any updates.

Is there a Lottoland casino? Absolutely. If you join Lottoland, as described above, you can play various casino games. The Lottoland casino currently offers a wide variety of classic casino games. At the same time, there are loads of slots from all the top providers, featuring all the big-name titles, to enjoy too. Moreover, the Lottoland casino features a live casino too, which means you can play live dealer games such as roulette and blackjack in real-time via a live stream. Do I need a Lottoland bonus code? You don't actually need a Lottoland bonus code. If you click any of the Lottoland links on this page, the bonus code will automatically be added to your registration, ensuring that you get the Lottoland sign up bonus.