Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly one of three clubs who are interested in signing Panathinaikos defender Georgios Vagiannidis.

Throughout this week, the West Midlands outfit have continued to facilitate exits, this time a number of fringe players to accompany first-team stars that have already departed for new challenges.

However, Vitor Pereira has been left increasingly in line of fresh arrivals prior to Wolves commencing their pre-season campaign later this month.

Wing-backs need to be high on Wolves' priority list on the back of Nelson Semedo and Rayan Ait-Nouri having left Molineux.

According to Record, Wolves are toying with the possibility of making an approach for Vagiannidis over the coming days.

Wolves facing Premier League, Primeira Liga competition

The report suggests that Everton and Sporting Lisbon are also keen to secure a deal for the Greece international.

Sporting are said to have already failed with a €12m (£10.36m) offer for the 23-year-old, a portion of that bid coming in add-ons.

There are still three years remaining on Vagiannidis's contract, leaving Panathinaikos in a strong position when it comes to negotiating a fee.

Vagiannidis has made 104 appearances for the Greek giants since progressing from the academy ranks, contributing three goals and five assists.

While the majority of his outings have come at right-back, he has also been deployed as a wing-back and wide-midfielder.

Wolves looking for value?

Given the stature of Semedo and Ait-Nouri, Wolves fans naturally want to see like-for-like replacements brought in at wing-back.

Despite Vagiannidis's career being on an upward trajectory, his acquisition would not necessarily bring excitement to supporters.

That said, he has had success in Great Britain, being introduced as a late substitute in Greece's famous win over England at Wembley last year as well as playing the full 90 minutes in a 3-0 victory over Scotland at Hampden Park in March.