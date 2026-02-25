Premier League Gameweek 28
Wolves vs. Aston Villa: Predicted XI for Unai Emery's side in Premier League battle

Emery facing major Abraham call: How Villa could line up against Wolves
Aston Villa could be without the services of five players for Friday night's Premier League contest with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

Youri Tielemans (ankle), John McGinn (knee), Boubacar Kamara (knee) and Harvey Elliott (unspecified) are again definitely absent, while Alysson is a major doubt due to a knock.

Tammy Abraham came off the bench to score the leveller against Leeds United last time out, and the striker has enjoyed himself against Wolves in the past.

Indeed, Abraham has six goals against Wolves during his career, making them the striker's favourite opponent in English league football.

However, Ollie Watkins is set to continue as the centre-forward at Molineux.

Ross Barkley and Jadon Sancho both made positive impressions off the bench against Leeds, but it is unlikely that either will be considered for starts in this contest.

Leon Bailey should again feature down the right, with Morgan Rogers in a central area.

Tyrone Mings, meanwhile, is also expected to retain his spot in the defence despite competition from both Victor Lindelof and Pau Torres.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen; Onana, Luiz; Bailey, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

