Wolves vs. Aston Villa: Predicted XI for Rob Edwards' side in Premier League battle

By Matt Law | 25 Feb 2026 18:14

Wolverhampton Wanderers will have to work around the absence of key defender Ladislav Krejci for Friday's Premier League clash with Aston Villa at Molineux.

Krejci is suspended for the contest due to his red card in his side's 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace last time out, so head coach Rob Edwards will be forced into a defensive change.

Toti was back on the bench against Palace after recovering from a hamstring injury, and the 27-year-old is expected to benefit from Krejci's absence in this match.

Wolves will again be without the services of Hwang Hee-chan due to a calf problem, but the Premier League's basement side have not suffered any further injury issues.

Angel Gomes may also be introduced into the team in a forward area, while the in-demand Mateus Mane will also continue in the XI.

There is currently a host of speculation surrounding Mane's future, with a number of major clubs believed to be considering a move for the 18-year-old during the summer market.

Mane has scored twice in the Premier League this term, and he could be joined in the final third by Angel Gomes and Adam Armstrong, with the pair arriving at Molineux in January.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sa; Mosquera, S Bueno, Toti; Tchatchoua, Bellegarde, Andre, H Bueno; A Gomes, Armstrong, Mane

