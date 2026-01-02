Team News: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. West Ham United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Anthony Nolan | 02 Jan 2026 15:00

Two of the Premier League's bottom three are set to kick off their 2026 with a relegation six-pointer at Molineux, when Wolverhampton Wanderers host West Ham United on Saturday.

Rob Edwards's Old Gold ended their dire 11-game top-flight losing streak in a 1-1 draw against Manchester United last time out, a result they will be hoping to build on this weekend.

As for Nuno Espirito Santo's Hammers, they avoided losing in a 2-2 stalemate with Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday, but the Londoners are now without a win for eight games.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for Wolves and West Ham.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Out: Santiago Bueno (leg), Toti Gomes (hamstring), Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring), Marshall Munetsi (calf), Daniel Bentley (ankle)

Doubtful: Maxime Esteve (knock), Joe Worrall (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sa; Mosquera, Doherty, Krejci; Tchatchoua, Arias, J Gomes, Mane, H Bueno; Arokodare, Strand Larsen

WEST HAM UNITED

Out: Jean-Clair Todibo (knock)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Areola; Waker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Scarles; Magassa, Potts; Bowen, Fernandes, Paqueta; Wilson