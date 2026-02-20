Wolves lineup vs Crystal Palace: Predicted XI for Palace clash as goal-shy visitors look to end stalemate streak

By Seye Omidiora | 20 Feb 2026 20:56 , Last updated: 20 Feb 2026 21:04

Wolverhampton Wanderers travel to Selhurst Park with Mateus Mane, Santiago Bueno, Ladislav Krejci and Tolu Arokodare all sitting on a modest two goals apiece as the division’s lowest scorers look to find their clinical edge.

While the goals have been shared across the squad, Uruguayan defender Bueno has notably found both of his strikes on the road at Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, and the 27-year-old will be determined to continue that away-day trend on Sunday.

Rob Edwards's side have shown signs of resilience by avoiding defeat in their last three outings, though they will have to make do without Hwang Hee-chan due to a calf injury.

There is better news elsewhere as Angel Gomes has been passed fit following a back complaint, although Toti Gomes remains a doubt with a thigh issue and will be assessed closer to kick-off.

Between the posts, Jose Sa should be protected by a back three of Yerson Mosquera, Bueno and Krejci as the visitors search for a rare clean sheet.

Rodrigo Gomes and Hugo Bueno are expected to provide the width as wing-backs, flanking a midfield engine room consisting of Joao Gomes, Andre and Cunha.

Up top, the physical presence of Arokodare will likely be paired with Adam Armstrong as Wolves aim to capitalise on Palace's defensive struggles.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sa; Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejci; R. Gomes, J. Gomes, Andre, Mane, H. Bueno; Arokodare, Armstrong

