Crystal Palace lineup vs Wolves: Predicted XI as Jorgen Strand Larsen eyes historic reunion

By Seye Omidiora | 20 Feb 2026 20:55 , Last updated: 20 Feb 2026 21:07

Crystal Palace forward Jorgen Strand Larsen bids to haunt his former employers when the Eagles host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon.

Having only swapped Molineux for South London last month, the Norway international is looking to become the first player since Henrikh Mkhitaryan in 2017-18 to score for and against the same club in a single Premier League campaign.

Strand Larsen has enjoyed a clinical start to life in the capital, netting twice in as many games to already surpass his goal tally from 1,405 minutes of action for Wolves this term.

Oliver Glasner is still concerned about the fitness of the defensive pair Chadi Riad and Maxence Lacroix, with the latter forced off during Thursday's Conference League draw with Zrinjski.

The Eagles' medical room remains crowded regardless, as Cheick Doucoure, Eddie Nketiah, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jefferson Lerma have all been ruled out with various leg injuries.

Ismaila Sarr is expected to retain his spot in the final third, having found a rich vein of form this month, likely joining Yeremy Pino in support of the main striker.

Should Riad pass his late fitness test to join Chris Richards and Loic Canvot in the back three, Dean Henderson will be protected by a wing-back pairing of Daniel Munoz and Tyrick Mitchell.

Further forward, Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada are expected to form the midfield engine room as Palace look to capitalise on their recent momentum.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Richards, Canvot, Riad; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Strand Larsen

