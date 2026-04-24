Wolves vs. Spurs: Rob Edwards' side at risk of equalling unwanted 43-year streak

By Darren Plant | 24 Apr 2026 12:08 , Last updated: 24 Apr 2026 12:09

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be bidding to extend a 43-year streak when they play host to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Wolves, who have been bottom of the Premier League table since the third weekend of the season, would be playing Championship football in 2026-27.

Rob Edwards and the club's recruitment team are now putting plans in place for the summer transfer market, with two Championship players said to be on their radar.

However, sitting three points adrift of 19th-placed Burnley and having a game in hand, Wolves' target is to avoid ending the campaign in last spot.

That will remain a realistic possibility if they can avoid ending a 43-year streak at home to relegation-threatened Spurs at Molineux.

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Wolves looking to avoid club-first since 1983

After more than three weeks without a game, Wolves have returned to action with heavy defeats to West Ham United and Leeds United.

Wolves lost 4-0 to the Hammers at the London Stadium, before going down by a 3-0 scoreline at Elland Road last week.

As such, Wolves are bidding to avoid losing by 3+ goals in three successive top-flight fixtures for the first time since 1983.

When taking EFL matches into account, Wolves last achieved that unwanted feat when losing three times in the Championship in November 2014.

Edwards and his side will be encouraged by the fact that Spurs have failed to win a Premier League game on the last five occasions where they have taken a one-goal lead.

Furthermore, Edwards' biggest-ever win in the Premier League came against De Zerbi's Brighton side, with Luton Town winning 4-0 on that occasion.

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