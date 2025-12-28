Wolves lineup vs. Man Utd: Predicted XI for Premier League contest, as Edwards picks between Arokodare and Strand Larsen

By Jonathan O'Shea | 28 Dec 2025 14:34 , Last updated: 28 Dec 2025 14:37

Wolverhampton Wanderers will put the full stop on a truly awful year when they visit Manchester United at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening.

The Premier League's rock-bottom side are without a win from 18 top-flight games this season, and they have suffered 11 straight league defeats following Saturday's 2-1 loss to Liverpool.

Manager Rob Edwards has few viable options to shake up his starting XI, due to several absences: Wolves are still without centre-backs Toti Gomes (hamstring) and Emmanuel Agbadou (international duty), plus several other players.

Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring), Marshall Munetsi (calf), Daniel Bentley (ankle) and Tawanda Chirewa (AFCON) will also miss the trip to Manchester, but Hugo Bueno was back in action at Anfield.

After Jorgen Strand Larsen was dropped at the weekend, it remains to be seen whether Tolu Arokodare continues up front, with either centre-forward set to be supported by Hee-chan Hwang and promising 18-year-old Mateus Mane.

Having scored a second-half goal against Liverpool, Santiago Bueno should stay put at the heart of Wolves' back three.

If Edwards does opt to make changes, Strand Larsen, Jackson Tchatchoua, David Moller Wolfe and Jhon Arias are heading the queue for promotion from the bench.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sa; Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejci; Doherty, J. Gomes, Andre, H. Bueno; Hwang, Mane; Arokodare

