Man Utd lineup vs. Wolves: Predicted XI for Premier League clash, with Amorim's squad down to the bare bones

By Jonathan O'Shea | 28 Dec 2025 14:10

Aiming to end 2025 with back-to-back wins, Manchester United will welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Old Trafford on Tuesday, when Ruben Amorim faces some tough selection calls.

Still missing several players, including key creator and captain Bruno Fernandes, United lost Mason Mount to injury during Friday's home win over Newcastle United, and the England midfielder's participation is in serious doubt.

Amorim's options were already reduced, as Kobbie Mainoo (calf), Matthijs de Ligt (back) and Harry Maguire (thigh) are all sidelined, while Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui are on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

After switching to an unfamiliar four-man defence, it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will revert to their much-discussed 3-4-2-1 setup, given a lack of available forwards.

Should Mount miss out, Patrick Dorgu could deputise in an advanced role, after scoring the winner against Newcastle while playing as a right-winger.

Holding off competition from Joshua Zirkzee to lead United's attack, Benjamin Sesko should link up with ex-Wolves man Matheus Cunha in the final third.

At the back, Ayden Heaven and Lisandro Martinez could be retained, but some doubt persists elsewhere: Leny Yoro is a contender to come into the starting XI after being benched on Boxing Day.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Yoro, Heaven, Martinez; Dalot, Casemiro, Ugarte, Shaw; Dorgu, Cunha; Sesko

