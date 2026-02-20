Wolves injury news: Angel Gomes, Toti Gomes updates provided ahead of Crystal Palace visit

By Darren Plant | 20 Feb 2026 14:22

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Rob Edwards has hinted that he will continue to rotate his starting lineup for Sunday's Premier League fixture at Crystal Palace.

The West Midlands outfit make the trip to Selhurst Park on the back of earning an unlikely 2-2 comeback draw against leaders Arsenal on Wednesday night.

Although still 17 points adrift of safety in the Premier League table, Wolves have now put together a three-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Edwards limited himself to making five alterations for the FA Cup fourth tie at Grimsby Town and meeting with Arsenal that followed three days later.

However, after three matches in the space of eight days, Wolves naturally have a number of fatigued players ahead of the visit to London.

© Imago / Sportimage

Edwards provides double Gomes injury update

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Edwards suggested that Angel Gomes was likely to shake off a back issue that led to his early withdrawal against Arsenal.

Furthermore, Toti Gomes may be in a position to return to the substitutes' bench after a hamstring injury.

Edwards told reporters: "It's good. I think it [his back] locked up [in the last game]. I think he had a spasm. He's trained today, so that's good news.

"There's a few we have to check on. We know we have a tight squad. We know we have to look after everyone between these games with them coming thick and fast as they are."

"[Toti] could potentially be involved against Palace. He trained today, so he's had a couple of training sessions with the group, so that's good news for us."

© Imago / Sportimage

Why Edwards would be justified in making Wolves changes

Following the game with Palace, Wolves will start to prepare for another three-match stint across eight days in all competitions.

As well as the West Midlands derby against Aston Villa on February 27, Wolves have back-to-back Molineux dates versus Liverpool on March 3 and 6 respectively.

With the latter contest against the Merseyside giants coming in the FA Cup fifth round, that is arguably their priority, a consequence of relegation to the Championship being essentially guaranteed.

Key midfield duo Andre and Joao Gomes have suffered with issues of late, while Hwang Hee-chan could return from injury at some point next week.

While results in the Premier League remain important, Edwards' aim will be having as much of a fully-fit squad as possible for two weeks time.