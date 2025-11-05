Sports Mole details everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham United face Burnley at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Looking to build on their impressive win last time out, West Ham United will welcome Burnley to the London Stadium on Saturday for an early-season six-pointer in the Premier League's relegation battle.

The Hammers have endured a tough campaign so far, but new boss Nuno Espirito Santo kicked off his tenure with a heartening 3-1 victory over Newcastle United this past weekend.

As for Burnley, they come into this clash on the back of two wins from their last three games, but manager Scott Parker will be wary of slipping back into losing form after his side's 2-0 defeat against Arsenal on Saturday.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to catch this crucial Premier League contest.

What time does West Ham United vs. Burnley kick off?

The Londoners will kick off against Burnley at 3:00pm on Saturday, November 8 for viewers in the UK.

Where is West Ham United vs. Burnley being played?

Burnley will make the trip to the London Stadium, a venue constructed for the 2012 Olympics that has been home to West Ham since 2016.

The ground has an overall seated capacity of 68,013 but is limited to a total of 62,500 for football matches.

How to watch West Ham United vs. Burnley in the UK

TV channels

This game will not be broadcast live on UK television due to the embargo on Saturday 3pm kickoffs.

Streaming

The fixture is also not available to stream live in the UK, but a full-match replay will be accessible on Burnley's club website via the Clarets+ service late on Saturday night.

Highlights

Highlights will be on the Sky Sports app shortly after full time, and will be posted on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel.

The ever-reliable Match of the Day will also have highlights and analysis of all of Saturday's fixtures, starting from 10:50pm on BBC One on November 8.

Who will win West Ham United vs. Burnley?

Prior to last weekend's win over Newcastle, West Ham had lost five and drawn just one of their previous six games, but they will be hoping that the triumph was the start of a more promising chapter under Nuno.

Currently languishing 18th in the table, three points behind their opponents, the Hammers will also be desperate to escape the relegation zone as soon as possible, and another victory would be a major step in the right direction.

However, given that they also have to make up a four goal-difference swing, West Ham are unlikely to climb out of the bottom three just yet, and simply proving that their win against the Magpies was not a one-off - considering that the hosts have lost all of their other home matches in 2025-26 - could give the club a significant psychological boost.

Burnley, on the other hand, have proven capable of coming out on top against the teams around them given that they have a perfect record against the promoted teams, as well as the fact that they beat demotion rivals Leeds United 2-0 and Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 in October, but they will be looking over their shoulder at their opponents this weekend.

Dropping three points to Arsenal this past Saturday was not an unexpected result, and it will not define their season, but losing on Sunday would put serious pressure on the Clarets.

With so much potentially at stake despite it only being November, expect to see a close-fought clash at the London Stadium, though West Ham's burgeoning resurgence could be bolstered by a narrow 2-1 win.



