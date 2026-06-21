Turkey World Cup 2026 exit: Three reasons Vincenzo Montella’s dark horses fell at the first hurdle

By Aishat Akanni | 21 Jun 2026 20:13

Twenty-four years after Turkey's golden generation reached the World Cup semi-finals in 2002, the country’s long-awaited return to football’s biggest stage has ended in heartbreak.

Sixty-two shots. Thirteen on target. Zero goals spread across two matches, those numbers explain, in the cruellest way possible, how Turkey have become the first European nation eliminated from the 2026 World Cup.

Vincenzo Montella’s side arrived in North America as everyone’s favourite dark horse, built around the considerable talents of Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz and a generation many believed could deliver on the biggest stage. After a second high-profile collapse in five years, the question now is whether the Crescent-Stars should ever be handed that tag again.

Two games later, they are out, having dominated possession against both Australia and Paraguay, peppered both goalkeepers relentlessly, and somehow walked away with nothing but pain to show for it.

It is one of the most statistically baffling exits in recent tournament memory. Here, Sports Mole looks at three things that went wrong and asks whether this is the same old story for Turkish football, or something else entirely.

Turkey's historic wastefulness in front of goal

© Iconsport / Zuma

The biggest problem was painfully simple: Turkey could not convert their chances when it mattered most.

The warning signs were there from the opening exchanges against Australia at BC Place. Guler, operating as the team's chief creative outlet, took eight shots in that match alone - more than any other player managed in a single game at this World Cup - yet had nothing to show for it. One effort was straight at goalkeeper Patrick Beach; within 17 seconds of that save, Australia had broken upfield through Nestory Irankunda and taken the lead at the other end.

Abdulkerim Bardakci came closest to an equaliser, thumping a 25-yard strike against Beach’s post after the goalkeeper got down at full stretch to repel it. By full time, Beach had made eight saves, the most by any Australian goalkeeper in a World Cup match, and the most by a debutant goalkeeper at the tournament since Rustu Recber’s nine stops for Turkey against Brazil back in 2002.

The story repeated itself four days later against Paraguay in Santa Clara, only this time with even crueller timing. Paraguay struck after just 64 seconds when Matias Galarza found the net from outside the area - the fastest goal of the tournament, and the early blow proved decisive in a match Türkiye went on to dominate but could not rescue.

Miguel Almiron was shown a straight red card following a VAR review after a confrontation with Mert Muldur, leaving Paraguay with 10 men for almost the entire second half. Still, Turkey could not find a way through, managing just one shot on target from their first 12 attempts before finishing the match with 33 shots and 78% possession.

Across both matches combined, Turkey finished with 62 shots, only 13 of which were on target, and zero goals - the highest number of attempts without scoring across any two-match span in World Cup history dating back to 1966, according to Opta.

Their underlying numbers suggested a return of at least three or four goals; expected-goals data placed their combined tally at around 3.5 across the two games. This was not a team short of opportunities. It was a team that simply could not convert when it mattered.

Turkey's tactical naivety against disciplined low blocks

© Iconsport / Zuma

Both Australia and Paraguay approached their games against Turkey in near-identical fashion, sitting in compact, deep defensive shapes and inviting Montella’s side to dominate territory without ever truly threatening their goal.

Australia’s 5-4-1 setup, in particular, was designed to compress space centrally and spring forward on the counter the moment possession was won back -precisely the pattern that led to Irankunda’s opening goal.

Turkey's own selection did not help matters. Yildiz, nursing a calf issue picked up at the end of the club season, was left out of the starting eleven against Australia and only introduced at half time - a decision that visibly blunted Montella’s attacking options in the opening 45 minutes, with Turkiye reduced to stacking numbers through the middle without the variety Yildiz typically provides in behind defences.

Against Paraguay, with Yildiz restored from the start, Turkey still struggled to turn promising areas of the pitch into clear sights of goal, with Calhanoglu’s free kicks and a handful of corners representing their best route to goal rather than genuine open-play penetration.

Too many of Turkey 62 combined attempts came from distance or speculative positions rather than clear-cut chances inside the box - exactly the profile of shot that disciplined, deep-sitting opponents are happy to concede all day.

Dominating the ball counts for very little if it cannot be turned into genuine danger.

Turkey's wasted individual talent and a tactical picture that never convinced

© Imago / Yigit Örme

Eliminated in their second game after a 24-year absence from the World Cup, the lack of a natural centre-forward proved costly at the worst possible moment. Despite deploying a highly creative midfield anchored by Guler and Calhanoglu, Montella’s squad lacked a proven, clinical number nine to finish off the chances that were created.

Kerem Akturkoglu, a winger by trade, was repeatedly pushed into a false-nine role up top, while Porto’s Deniz Gul offered the alternative option from the bench. Neither convinced. Both struggled to lead the line with the kind of movement and penalty-box instinct needed to convert high-value chances against two sides happy to sit deep and defend in numbers.

The result was a team heavily reliant on hopeful, long-range attempts rather than genuinely high-percentage finishes, exactly the profile of shot that disciplined low blocks are content to concede all day.

Defensively, Turkey were not overwhelmed in either match. But key lapses at crucial moments cost them dearly. Both defeats were shaped by small individual errors that shifted momentum away from Montella’s side at exactly the wrong time, forcing the team into uncomfortable chasing positions for long periods of each game. At World Cup level, such moments often define entire campaigns, and Turkey found themselves on the wrong side of those fine margins in both matches.

Euro 2020: A familiar tag, a very different failure for Turkey

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo

This is not the first time Turkey have arrived at a major tournament labelled as dark horses, only to leave with nothing to show for it. Euro 2020 carries painful echoes for Turkish football, though the manner of that exit looked nothing like this one.

Senol Gunes’s side arrived at Euro 2020 off the back of an excellent qualifying campaign, having beaten reigning world champions France along the way, and were widely tipped to spring a surprise in the latter stages. Instead, they lost all three group games, scored just a single goal across the entire tournament, and finished with a goal difference of minus seven - one of the worst campaigns by any side in the competition’s history.

They failed to register a single shot on target in their opening defeat to Italy, looked disjointed and short of attacking ideas against Wales, and were undone by defensive disorganisation that Gunes’s own tactical changes between matches, including breaking up a settled centre-back partnership, only made worse. It was a tournament defined by passivity and a team that appeared overwhelmed by the occasion.

This time, the opposite problem applied. Montella’s side were proactive in both matches, dominated the ball, and created far more than their Euro 2020 predecessors ever managed. The failure was not a lack of ambition or ideas in possession - it was the inability to convert clear, repeated opportunities into goals when it mattered, allied to individual moments at the other end that Türkiye could not find an answer for. In a strange way, that makes this exit more frustrating rather than less.

Turkey did much of what was asked of them by the numbers, except for the only thing that ultimately decides matches.

What next for Montella?

© Imago

Vincenzo Montella arrived with genuine promise, guiding Turkey to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 and building a reputation for organised, expansive football built around Guler, Yildiz and Turkey emerging generation of young talent.

A group-stage exit at the World Cup, with a dead-rubber match against the United States still to play, will inevitably raise questions about his position and the next steps for a squad still regarded as one of the more talented in European international football.

With Guler, Yildiz and Calhanoglu all still in their prime years or younger, there remains a strong foundation to build from heading toward the next major tournament. But the margin between potential and achievement has once again proven painfully thin for Turkish football on the biggest stage of all.