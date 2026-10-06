Golden Boy 2026: Bouaddi and Diomande bid to become first African winners as Cubarsi leads the way

Two African teenagers are bidding to rewrite Golden Boy history as the 25 finalists for the 2026 edition have been revealed, with Morocco's Ayyoub Bouaddi and Ivory Coast's Yan Diomande among the contenders — though Barcelona centre-back Pau Cubarsi arrives as the clear favourite.

No player representing an African national team has ever won the Golden Boy since its creation in 2003. Bouaddi and Diomande — both 19 years old — have the chance to change that, but will need to overhaul a defending-form argument from the Catalan that is difficult to match.

Golden Boy 2026: why Bouaddi is Africa's strongest hope

Bouaddi had already climbed to third in the Golden Boy's indicative standings in September, and his candidacy is built on two foundations. His World Cup campaign with Morocco — which reached the quarter-finals — drew considerable attention, with his ability to control the tempo of games against high-pressure opponents, including Brazil, impressing despite his age. He then completed a £80.5m move from Lille to Manchester City and has recently made his first Champions League start for the club against FC Porto.

His candidacy is the more conventional of the two African cases, combining a strong club transfer, international tournament impact and early promise at one of Europe's biggest clubs.

Golden Boy 2026: Diomande's case and the Cubarsi obstacle

Diomande brings a different profile. The Ivory Coast winger scored 12 goals and provided eight assists for RB Leipzig last season before Real Madrid made him the most expensive African signing in football history at around £110.5m. He also started all four of Ivory Coast's World Cup fixtures.

His adaptation at the Bernabeu has been more difficult, however. Two starts and no goals from seven appearances in La Liga is not the evidence his candidacy requires, and Diomande himself has acknowledged publicly that he is playing limited minutes in Madrid.

The primary obstacle for both is Pau Cubarsi. The Barcelona centre-back was world champion with Spain, named the best young player of the tournament, and has been a regular starter in Hansi Flick's side. He finished third in the 2025 edition and his 2026 dossier is, by almost any measure, the strongest of the finalists.

Bouaddi can point to his midfield influence in a World Cup run and the difficulty of sustaining that level at 18. Diomande's offensive statistics from Leipzig are superior in raw terms. Neither case is currently as complete as the Catalan's, but their combined investment — up to £200m — and their joint presence in the final 25 represent progress that African football has not seen at this award since Achraf Hakimi finished eighth in 2018.