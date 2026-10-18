Monday's Serie A predictions including Monza vs. Cagliari, Parma vs. Torino

Today's Serie A predictions include Monza's tough test against high-flying Cagliari, while Torino take on Parma in a bottom-half battle.

© Imago / IPA Sport

Aiming to set a new club record, high-flying Cagliari continue their Serie A campaign on Monday evening, when they visit newly-promoted Monza.

Boosted by holding Juventus on home turf last week, the Sardinian side will now seek a fifth straight away win.

We say: Monza 1-2 Cagliari

Previously known as weak travellers, Cagliari have been one of the best away sides in Italy between the end of last season and the start of this term.

With Monza struggling to meet the demands of Serie A, the Rossoblu's latest trip to the mainland will yield another three points.

> Monza vs. Cagliari preview

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Bringing down the curtain on Serie A's seventh round, Parma will welcome Torino to Stadio Tardini on Monday night.

Separated by three points in the table, the hosts would draw level with Toro by posting their first win under new management.

We say: Parma 0-1 Torino

These teams average the fewest shots on target per Serie A match, and they both rank inside the bottom three for balls into the opposition box.

So, it is unlikely to be a multi-goal thriller at the Tardini, where an improving Torino side should snatch maximum points.

> Parma vs. Torino preview