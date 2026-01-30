Sunderland vs. Burnley: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matt Law | 30 Jan 2026 11:40 , Last updated: 30 Jan 2026 11:42

Sunderland and Burnley will continue their respective Premier League campaigns with a clash at the Stadium of Light on Monday evening.

The Black Cats are 11th in the Premier League table, 13 points above the relegation zone, while Burnley sit 19th, 10 points from safety.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Sunderland vs. Burnley kick off?

The Premier League contest will kick off at 8pm UK time on Monday night.

Where is Sunderland vs. Burnley being played?

Sunderland will welcome Burnley to their home ground, the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats are the only team in the Premier League yet to lose at home this season, winning six and drawing five of their 11 games in front of their own supporters.

Burnley last visited the Stadium of Light in the Championship in August 2024, and it was Sunderland that recorded a 1-0 win courtesy of a goal from Romaine Mundle.

How to watch Sunderland vs. Burnley in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest at the Stadium of Light will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights, including any goals which have been scored, on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app.

Sunderland vs. Burnley: What's the story?

Sunderland have certainly performed above expectations this season, with the Black Cats picking up 33 points from their 23 matches to sit in 11th spot in the table.

Any position over 18th would be considered to be a successful season for Sunderland, and they are currently 13 points clear of the relegation zone.

That said, Regis Le Bris' side have only managed to win one of their last seven in the Premier League and were beaten 3-1 by West Ham United last time out.

As for Burnley, there have been signs of life in recent weeks, holding Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur to draws in their last three league matches.

However, the Clarets have not managed to win in the Premier League since the end of October, and they are currently 19th, 10 points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest, so it is an uphill battle for them to stay in the division this season.