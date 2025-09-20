Sunderland vs. Villa: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash between Sunderland and Aston Villa, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Sunderland will hope to take advantage of visitors Aston Villa on Sunday in the Premier League when they clash at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

The Black Cats tally of seven points is five more than Villa's, and the hosts enter the weekend's game in seventh place following their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace last Saturday.

Villa held Everton to a goalless stalemate on the same date but are in 19th place after four matchweeks, with boss Unai Emery under pressure.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 175

Sunderland wins: 52

Draws: 45

Aston Villa wins: 78

Sunderland and Aston Villa share a storied history, with their first ever encounter taking place in 1890-91, a First Division clash that resulted in a goalless stalemate.

The sides have met 175 times but it is the Villans who have the upper hand, with the club winning 78 games, while the Black Cats have won 52 times.

In terms of the clubs' Premier League history, the teams have encountered each other on 30 occasions, with Sunderland emerging as victors in seven games but suffering 11 defeats.

Aston Villa have not encountered Sunderland since 2018, but they have triumphed in six of their 15 clashes with the Black Cats since 2010, and they were only beaten two times in those outings.

At least three goals have been scored in the sides' last five clashes, and they have either drawn or been separated by just one goal in 27 of their past 33.

Both clubs have triumphed 6-1 against each other - the biggest margin of victory in this fixture - though Villa won by that scorelin as recently as April 2013 in the Premier League.

Johnny Dixon is the leading scorer in this matchup, with his tally of 10 goals clear of Raich Carter, who netted six times for Sunderland.

Last 20 meetings

Mar 06, 2018: Sunderland 0-3 Aston Villa (Championship)

Nov 21, 2017: Aston Villa 2-1 Sunderland (Championship)

Jan 01, 2016: Sunderland 1-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Aug 29, 2015: Aston Villa 2-2 Sunderland (Premier League)

Mar 14, 2015: Sunderland 0-4 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Dec 28, 2014: Aston Villa 0-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

Jan 1, 2014: Sunderland 0-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Nov 30, 2013: Aston Villa 0-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

April 29, 2013: Aston Villa 6-1 Sunderland (Premier League)

Nov 3, 2012: Sunderland 0-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

April 21, 2012: Aston Villa 0-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

Oct 29, 2011: Sunderland 2-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Jan 5, 2011: Aston Villa 0-1 Sunderland (Premier League)

Oct 23, 2010: Sunderland 1-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Mar 24, 2010: Aston Villa 1-1 Sunderland (Premier League)

Dec 15, 2009: Sunderland 2-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Oct 27, 2009: Sunderland 0-0 Aston Villa (EFL Cup)

Jan 17, 2009: Sunderland 1-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Sep 27, 2008: Aston Villa 2-1 Sunderland (Premier League)

Mar 22, 2008: Aston Villa 0-1 Sunderland (Premier League)

