Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Aston Villa could line up for Sunday's Premier League clash against Sunderland.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery's side head to the Stadium of Light on Sunday without midfielder Youri Tielemans, and his absence against Sunderland could be damaging.

To make matters worse, the visitors will also be without Amadou Onana, though Boubacar Kamara is available for selection, and he is certain to play on the weekend.

Kamara could be paired with Lamare Bogarde, while Harvey Elliott may be positioned as a number 10 ahead of the duo.

Morgan Rogers's place in the team can be taken for granted, and he is set to feature in an attack alongside Ollie Watkins and Evann Guessand.

Full-backs Matty Cash and Lucas Digne will likely be selected in defence, and they may be asked to flank centre-backs Ezri Konsa and Tyrone Mings.

Despite speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is still Emery's first choice between the posts.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Bogarde, Kamara; Guessand, Elliott, Rogers; Watkins

