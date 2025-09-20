Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Sunderland could line up for Sunday's Premier League clash against Aston Villa.

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris will be boosted by the return of midfielder Enzo Le Fee on Sunday when his side faces Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

However, the Frenchman's lack of match sharpness could see him miss out on a place in the middle of the pitch, with Granit Xhaka. Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki.

Centre-back Daniel Ballard is more likely to come into the starting XI given he started his side's first two games of the season, and he could play alongside fellow central defender Omar Alderete.

Expect full-backs Trai Hume and Reinildo Mandava to also play in defence ahead of goalkeeper Robin Roefs.

Winger Simon Adingra is certain to feature from the left of a front three, while Chemsdine Talbi is a candidate to play on the opposite flank.

There is no reason to doubt the inclusion of striker Wilson Isidor, who has scored two goals in his side's four Premier League matches.

Sunderland possible starting lineup: Roefs; Hume, Ballard, Alderete, Mandava; Diarra, Xhaka, Sadiki; Talbi, Isidor, Adingra

