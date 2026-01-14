Sunderland vs. Crystal Palace: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Sam Varley | 14 Jan 2026 14:15 , Last updated: 14 Jan 2026 14:17

With just two points between them in the middle of the Premier League table, Sunderland and Crystal Palace will do battle at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Both sides were in FA Cup action last weekend, with Sunderland getting past Everton after a penalty shootout.

The Eagles, meanwhile, dropped out in the third round as defending champions in one of the competition's biggest ever upsets at the hands of sixth-tier Macclesfield Town.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Premier League clash between Sunderland and Crystal Palace.

What time does Sunderland vs. Crystal Palace kick off?

This match will kick off at 3:00pm on Saturday, January 17 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Sunderland vs. Crystal Palace being played?

Saturday's meeting will take place at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland's 49,000-capacity home. It will be Crystal Palace's first visit to the Wearside ground since a Premier League contest in September 2016.

How to watch Sunderland vs. Crystal Palace in the UK

TV channel

The game will not be broadcast live in the UK due to the 15:00 blackout rule, preventing games from being shown live on UK TV between 14:45 and 17:15 on Saturdays.

Streaming

Due to the blackout, the game will also not be able to be streamed live.

Highlights

UK viewers unable to make the game at the Stadium of Light will have to settle for highlights.

Match of the Day airs at 10:30pm on Saturday evenings, showing highlights of each of the day's Premier League games, while shorter highlights will be made available sooner after full time on the Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football Youtube channel.

What is at stake in Sunderland vs. Crystal Palace?

Both sides head into Saturday's meeting in their longest droughts of the season in the Premier League, having both failed to win a top-flight game in the last month.

After a memorable start to life back in the Premier League, Sunderland have dropped to 10th spot, most recently losing 3-0 away at Brentford after four consecutive draws around the turn of the year and the festive period.

Regis Le Bris's side remain just three points outside of the top five, though, and will hope to give their hopes of European qualification a boost with a return to winning ways.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, head north in a nine-game winless run in all competitions including six Premier League matches.

Those games have produced just two points, seeing Oliver Glasner's men drop to 13th spot as a result, albeit trailing the 10th-placed hosts by two points and the top five by five.

Pressure continued to grow in Saturday's 2-1 FA Cup loss to National League North outfit Macclesfield Town, and the Eagles will hope to put that behind them with a sixth away league win on the season to return to the top half.