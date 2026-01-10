Macclesfield 2-1 Crystal Palace: Oliver Glasner issues damning verdict on Premier League club's FA Cup shocker

By Matt Law | 10 Jan 2026 15:41

Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner has said that his team "lacked everything" during Saturday's stunning FA Cup defeat to Macclesfield.

Macclesfield, who play their league football in the National League North, incredibly beat the holders of the FA Cup 2-1 on home soil.

Paul Dawson and Isaac Buckley were on the scoresheet for the non-league outfit, with Yeremy Pino's late goal for Palace proving to be a consolation.

Macclesfield are ranked 117 places behind Palace, so it has gone down as the biggest upset in the history of the tournament in terms of league positions.

Glasner said that his team "deserved to lose" the third-round fixture due to their 'lack of quality'.

"Congratulations to Macclesfield. We lacked any kind of quality today. Conceding a set-play from a header - we had to do better. The second goal was slapstick," Glasner told BBC Sport.

"At the other end, if you can't create clear-cut chances... it's just a lack of quality what we've shown today. We lost and we deserved to lose.

"I was looking for quality from everyone. I brought on more attacking players [at half-time], but I have no explanation for what I've seen today.

"You don't need tactics in these kinds of games. You just have to show what you're capable of and show a little bit of pride, and you'll perform in a different way. But today we lacked everything."

Will Glasner leave Palace this summer?

Glasner only has a contract with Palace until the end of the campaign, and it appears increasingly likely that the 51-year-old will leave Selhurst Park this summer.

Manchester United are believed to view Glasner as a serious candidate to become their new head coach, with the Austrian making a strong impression during his time with the Eagles.

However, Palace are currently going through a difficult period, having failed to post a single win in their last nine matches in all competitions.

There are set to be huge changes at the club at the end of the season, with captain Marc Guehi also set to leave - providing that a January transfer does not occur - while key players Adam Wharton and Jean-Philippe Mateta are also being linked with exits.