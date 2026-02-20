Tottenham lineup vs. Arsenal: Predicted XI for Igor Tudor's first Premier League North London derby

By Ben Knapton | 20 Feb 2026 10:55 , Last updated: 20 Feb 2026 11:03

Igor Tudor takes charge of his first Tottenham Hotspur game on Sunday afternoon, when the Lilywhites host North London derby rivals Arsenal in a Premier League baptism of fire.

The Croatian's outfit will be the furthest thing from full strength for his maiden match in charge, as at least 10 Tottenham players will miss out through injury or suspension, including the banned Cristian Romero.

Had the latter not taken the walk of shame at Old Trafford, Tudor could have instilled his trademark 3-4-2-1 shape straight away, but a lack of options means that he will surely be forced to field a back four for the derby.

Radu Dragusin and Micky van de Ven will shield Guglielmo Vicario in the hosts' rearguard, which should also feature Archie Gray and Djed Spence in the full-back areas, unless Pedro Porro recovers from a thigh injury in time to displace the former.

Tudor can at least make one unenforced change in midfield, where Joao Palhinha will surely step in for Yves Bissouma, who started the 2-1 loss to Newcastle United in Thomas Frank's final game but was withdrawn during the break.

Wilson Odobert has now joined the long-term injury list with the ACL rupture he sustained in that contest, but again, Tudor's attacking situation is not so disastrous thanks to the presence of Mathys Tel and Randal Kolo Muani.

The latter's relationship with Tudor from their time at Juventus could work in his favour, as the Frenchman joins Dominic Solanke and Xavi Simons in the final third, but Richarlison is also back in training and could be an alternative option.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Gray, Dragusin, Van de Ven, Spence; Gallagher, Palhinha, Sarr; Kolo Muani, Solanke, Simons

> Click here to see how Arsenal could line up for this game