What 'sources' are now saying about Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool as transfer update emerges

By Lewis Blain | 20 Mar 2026 08:41

Liverpool are facing a potentially defining summer, with uncertainty surrounding several key figures at Anfield, and none more significant than Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian forward has been central to the club’s success over the past decade, but questions over his long-term future are once again gathering pace.

Alongside doubts over Arne Slot and senior players within the squad, Salah’s situation is emerging as one of the most important storylines heading into the next transfer window.

The coming weeks are expected to be pivotal, with 'sources' indicating that clarity over Salah’s future may depend on how both the player and club assess their direction heading into next season.

Mo Salah yet to make firm decision on his Liverpool future

© Imago / Sportimage

According to fresh reports from the Daily Mail, Salah has not yet made a final decision regarding his Liverpool future, despite ongoing speculation linking him with a move away from Anfield.

Sources in Egypt suggest the forward is still weighing up his options, with his mid-term plans unclear as things stand. While there has been no formal indication that he is pushing to leave, there is also no guarantee that he will commit to extending his stay.

This uncertainty comes amid a wider period of reflection at the club, with Liverpool also assessing their structure and long-term strategy.

Al Hilal leading the Saudi charge for Mo Salah

© Iconsport / PA Images

Interest from Saudi Arabia remains strong, with Al Hilal understood to be leading the race for Salah’s signature.

The Saudi Pro League side have been tracking the Liverpool star for some time and are confident that they could tempt him with a lucrative offer. Their ambition to attract elite-level talent has already been well documented, and Salah is viewed as one of their marquee targets.

There is also a growing belief within Saudi circles that this summer could present the ideal opportunity to finally land the forward, particularly given the uncertainty surrounding his future at Liverpool.

It could be best for Liverpool and Salah to part ways this summer

© Iconsport / PA Images

While Salah has undoubtedly been world-class in recent seasons, his recent form has raised several question marks and there is a growing argument that this summer may represent the right time for both player and club to move on.

The Reds are entering a transitional phase, with several key figures either ageing or facing uncertain futures, so cashing in on Salah, or allowing him to leave at the right moment, could help facilitate that, particularly as the club looks to refresh its attacking options.

From Salah’s perspective, the allure of a new challenge, whether in Saudi Arabia or elsewhere, may also be difficult to ignore. And while things may appear settled on the surface, his explosive past remarks about Slot are surely still lingering at the back of his mind.

Ultimately, the next few weeks could prove decisive. If no clear commitment is made, then Liverpool may have to seriously consider whether holding on to the long-serving talisman is the right move, or if the time has come to turn the page on one of the club’s greatest modern players.