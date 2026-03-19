Tottenham injury, suspension news and return dates for Nottingham Forest clash: Dominic Solanke, Joao Palhinha latest

By Darren Plant | 19 Mar 2026 13:08 , Last updated: 19 Mar 2026 13:10

Tottenham Hotspur are back in action on Sunday afternoon when they play host to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Although Spurs were eliminated from the Champions League by Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, Igor Tudor already had one eye on this mammoth domestic fixture.

Spurs head into this contest with their 17th-placed opponents sitting just one point above the Premier League relegation zone.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up their latest injury and suspension news ahead of the contest with the Tricky Trees, who have one less day to prepare courtesy of their Europa League fixture with FC Midtjylland on Thursday.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Head

Possible return date: March 22 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Joao Palhinha has missed the last two matches due to serving concussion protocols after a clash of heads during the first leg against Atletico. However, the midfielder is expected to return to the squad for this fixture.

Ben Davies

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle/Foot

Possible return date: April 11 (vs. Sunderland)

Ben Davies was stretchered off with a severe ankle injury against West Ham United in January, and the defender faces another month or so on the sidelines.

Mohammed Kudus

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: April 11 (vs. Sunderland)

Mohammed Kudus was forced off in the 1-1 draw with Sunderland on January 4 with a thigh injury, and the problem will keep him out for approximately another month.

Rodrigo Bentancur

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: May 2 (vs. Aston Villa)

Rodrigo Bentancur suffered a severe hamstring injury at the beginning of the year, and the midfielder is currently working towards returning at the start of May.

Wilson Odobert

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Wilson Odobert ruptured his ACL in the defeat to Newcastle United on February 10, so the attacker will not be involved for the remainder of the campaign.

James Maddison

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

James Maddison has been sidelined since sustaining an ACL injury in August, and the attacker is working towards being available for the start of pre-season.

Dejan Kulusevski

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Dejan Kulusevski is still recovering from a long-term knee injury, and it is unclear when the Sweden international will be available to make his return.

© Imago / Martin Dalton

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hip

Possible return date: March 22 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Although Dominic Solanke missed out against Atletico Madrid with a hip problem, Tudor has revealed that the forward is likely to be in a position to return against Forest.

Yves Bissouma

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: Unknown

Yves Bissouma is facing another spell on the sidelines with a muscular problem, and it is unclear at this stage when the midfielder could be available again.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR’S SUSPENSION LIST

Spurs have no players suspended for this match, with Richarlison available again after serving a ban in the Champions League.