Arsenal lineup vs. Tottenham: Predicted XI for Premier League North London derby as Martin Odegaard returns

By Ben Knapton | 20 Feb 2026 11:02

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is optimistic of having skipper Martin Odegaard available for Sunday's Premier League North London derby with Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Gunners captain has sat out their last two matches owing to a blow to the knee, including the disastrous 2-2 stalemate with basement boys Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek.

However, Arteta stressed before the game that he was "very hopeful" of having Odegaard available for Sunday's encounter, where the ex-Real Madrid starlet will be expected to lead the team out if given the green light.

Arteta has unearthed a new gem during Odegaard's absence - Bukayo Saka in the 10 - but the Englishman could now return to the right-hand side after Noni Madueke's ineffective midweek display.

Kai Havertz is more of a doubt with his muscle problem, though, so it should be a straight shootout between Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Jesus for the striker's spot - a battle the Swede should win after both were as poor as each other in midweek.

Leandro Trossard also came off with a blow to the head at Molineux, and while it is not clear whether he is following concussion protocols or not, Gabriel Martinelli is primed to start on the left-hand side.

Arteta should keep faith with his defensive-minded players, though, as Piero Hincapie keeps Riccardo Calafiori at bay following his first Gunners goal during the week.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli

