Tottenham injury, suspension news and return dates for Sunderland clash: Mohammed Kudus and Mathys Tel latest

By Matthew Cooper | 09 Apr 2026 18:26

Tottenham Hotspur will be in action under new boss Roberto De Zerbi for the first time when they travel to Sunderland on Sunday.

De Zerbi has just seven games to save the club from relegation, with Spurs currently sitting just one point above the bottom three, and he will be desperate to get off to a winning start.

Tottenham were beaten 3-0 by fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest in their last game and are yet to win a Premier League match in 2026.

Spurs have been badly affected by injury problems this season and Sports Mole are here to round up the latest absentees ahead of the game against Sunderland.

Ben Davies

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Ben Davies was stretchered off after breaking his ankle against West Ham United in January and the veteran defender may have played his last game for Spurs as he is out of contract in the summer.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Mohammed Kudus picked up a thigh injury in the 1-1 draw with Sunderland in January and the winger has now suffered a setback in his recovery that could keep him sidelined for the rest of the season.

Rodrigo Bentancur

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: April 25 (vs. Wolves)

Rodrigo Bentancur suffered a major hamstring injury in January and the midfielder could be back in action towards the end of the month if his recovery continues as planned.

Wilson Odobert

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Wilson Odobert ruptured his ACL against Newcastle United in February and is another player that will be out of action for the rest of the campaign.

James Maddison

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: May 24 (vs. Chelsea)

James Maddison suffered a serious ACL injury in pre-season last summer, but former Spurs boss Igor Tudor claimed last month that he could be back in action this season.

Dejan Kulusevski

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Dejan Kulusevski suffered a serious knee injury last May and is hopeful he will be back in time to feature for Sweden at the World Cup.

Yves Bissouma

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: Unknown

Yves Bissouma is currently dealing with a muscle issue and it is unknown when he could be back in action for Spurs.

Guglielmo Vicaro

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hernia

Possible return date: April 18 (vs. Brighton)

Guglielmo Vicario underwent hernia surgery following the defeat to Nottingham Forest, with Spurs stating that they hope he will be able to "return to action within the next month".

Pape Matar Sarr

© Iconsport / ActionPlus / Icon Sport

Status: Doubt

Type of injury: Shoulder

Possible return date: April 12 (vs. Sunderland)

Pape Matar Sarr picked up a shoulder injury while away on international duty with Senegal and it remains to be seen whether he will be unavailable for the trip to Sunderland.

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Status: Doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: April 12 (vs. Sunderland)

Mathys Tel pulled out of France's Under-21 squad during the international break with a groin issue, but the forward could be ready to face Sunderland.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR’S SUSPENSION LIST

Spurs have no players suspended for this match.