Tottenham lineup vs. Bournemouth: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Xavi Simons replaces Mohammed Kudus

By Ben Knapton | 05 Jan 2026 16:33

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank is expecting to be without the stricken Mohammed Kudus for Wednesday's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The Ghana international sustained a thigh injury in the first half of Sunday's 1-1 draw with Sunderland, the severity of which has not yet been ascertained, but Frank has conceded that he will likely sit out the showdown with the Cherries.

To make matters worse, Wilson Odobert suffered a blow to the face and had to come off over the weekend, although there are no serious concerns about his availability for the meeting with Bournemouth.

However, a fully-fit Xavi Simons is now back from a three-game ban and will almost certainly step in for Kudus on the right, while Lucas Bergvall could be given the nod as the most advanced midfielder in Odobert's place.

Mathys Tel justified his start last time out and is likely to continue in support of Richarlison, while Archie Gray and Rodrigo Bentancur remain first-choice in front of the backline.

The long-serving Ben Davies marked an unexpected start with an unexpected goal against Sunderland, and if he is good to go again, Djed Spence could come into the team at right-back; Pedro Porro is overdue a rest.

Yves Bissouma (AFCON), Pape Sarr (AFCON), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (knee), Destiny Udogie (thigh) and Dominic Solanke (ankle) are absent for the Europa League winners.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Spence, Romero, Van de Ven, Davies; Gray, Bentancur; Simons, Bergvall, Tel; Richarlison

