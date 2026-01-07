Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for FA Cup clash

By Ellis Stevens | 07 Jan 2026 11:25

Tottenham Hotspur welcome Aston Villa to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for an all-Premier League third round clash in the FA Cup.

While Spurs have won only one of their last five matches, the Villans have won 12 and lost only one of their last 13 games across all competitions.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Saturday's fixture.

What time does Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa kick off?

The FA Cup clash will kick off at 17:45pm UK time on Saturday afternoon.

Where is Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa being played?

The match will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which can hold a capacity of up to 62,850 supporters.

The Villans have enjoyed their recent trips to Tottenham's home ground, winning in three of their last four visits.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa in the UK

TV channels

The match will not be broadcast live on BBC One and TNT Sports One.

Online streaming

The contest can be streamed online via BBC Sport Online or Discovery+.

Highlights

Highlights from the third round of the FA Cup will be shown on BBC One's Match of the Day show, which is due to begin at 10.40pm on Saturday night.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa: What's the story?

Tottenham's debut campaign under Thomas Frank has been far from plain sailing, with Spurs currently placed 13th in the Premier League with only 27 points from seven wins, six draws and seven defeats.

One of those losses came at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against Saturday's opponents, with Aston Villa securing a comeback 2-1 victory thanks to goals from Morgan Rogers and Emiliano Buendia.

While Spurs are, therefore, aiming for revenge and a much-needed victory, as they head into this game with only one win in their last five outings, the Villans are coming into this one as the significant favourites.

Unai Emery's side are third in the league with 42 points from 13 wins, three draws and only four defeats, and they have suffered just one loss in their last 13 games, alongside a fantastic 12 triumphs.

Aiming to maintain their momentum, Aston Villa will be aiming to secure their fourth victory in five visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and secure their spot in the fourth round of the 2025-26 FA Cup.