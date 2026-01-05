Bournemouth lineup vs. Tottenham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Antoine Semenyo makes final home appearance

By Ben Knapton | 05 Jan 2026 16:24 , Last updated: 05 Jan 2026 16:33

Antoine Semenyo could make his final home appearance for Bournemouth when the Cherries host Tottenham Hotspur in Wednesday's Premier League showdown.

The Ghana international's £65m move to Manchester City has been agreed in principle, but it is still not known when the Cherries will release him for his new adventure.

However, Semenyo is expected to be involved in the visit of Spurs, which is Bournemouth's last home game until January 24, by which point he should be donning a sky blue jersey.

The 25-year-old will likely comprise one-quarter of an unchanged attacking contingent on Wednesday, when Justin Kluivert, David Brooks and Evanilson should all be retained, in spite of Eli Junior Kroupi's fabulous finish in the 3-2 loss to Arsenal.

Lewis Cook is now back from a neck injury to offer Andoni Iraola an alternative in midfield, but Alex Scott and the versatile Marcus Tavernier are likely to continue as the double pivot.

Alex Jimenez and James Hill appear to have usurped Adam Smith and Bafode Diakite in the defensive pecking order too, and the former pair should also reprise their roles in an unchanged XI.

Tyler Adams (knee), Ben Gannon-Doak (thigh), Veljko Milosavljevic (knee), Ryan Christie (knee), Matai Akinmboni (muscle) and Will Dennis (ankle) will play no part in this one for the hosts.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Tavernier, Scott; Semenyo, Kluivert, Brooks; Evanilson