Tottenham transfer news: Spurs step up Souza talks?

By Saikat Mandal | 07 Jan 2026 18:19

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in talks with Santos over signing Brazilian left-back Souza in the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old made 24 appearances last term as Santos avoided relegation to the second division.

The Brazilian left-back, who has earned comparisons with Real Madrid legend Marcelo because of a similar playing style, is reportedly wanted by a host of clubs, including Spurs.

The north London club have submitted an initial bid of around £8.7m, which was immediately rejected, and they could face competition from Chelsea and AC Milan for his signature.

Spurs in talks to sign Souza?

© Iconsport / SUSA

According to a report from The Standard, Spurs are still in talks with the Brazilian club to sign the young defender, who is keen to join them.

Souza has a release clause worth €100m (£87.1m) for overseas clubs, but it is highly unlikely any potential club would be willing to pay that amount.

Rather, it has been reported that Santos are demanding close to €20m (£17.3m) for Souza, and it remains to be seen whether Spurs come close with their next offer.

Spurs want a new left-back to provide competition for Destiny Udogie, who has recently returned to training after a hamstring injury.

Tottenham could be busy in January window

© Iconsport / PA Images

Thomas Frank has used right-back Djed Spence in Udogie's absence, while Ben Davies has filled in during Tottenham's 1-1 draw vs Sunderland.

Spurs, therefore, is looking for a natural left-back, and Souza has the potential to become a regular starter for the club if he continues to progress.

Bolstering the attacking department is also a priority for Frank after Brennan Johnson left the club to join Crystal Palace, and Mohammed Kudus picked up a thigh injury.