Tottenham transfer news: Souza stance 'revealed' as Spurs prepare fresh bid

Santos defender Souza is reportedly keen on joining Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old has reportedly emerged as a target for Spurs, and they have already submitted an offer, which was rejected.

The young left-back has put in impressive performances in 38 competitive appearances for Santos, earning him comparisons with Brazil legend Marcelo.

Spurs failed with an initial bid of around £8.7m for the Brazilian, who is also being chased by Chelsea, and Serie A giants AC Milan, among others.

Newcastle United have been linked with a move as well, but Ben Jacobs has confirmed that the Magpies are not in the race for his signature.

Souza eyes Spurs move?

The journalist has reported that Spurs are still in talks with the Brazilian club, and Souza is particularly interested in joining them.

It has been reported that Santos are demanding close to €20m (£17.3m) for the player who is contracted with the Brazilian club until 2028.

This also means Spurs will have to double the offer or come close to it to have any chance of beating rivals for the youngster's signature.

Spurs have Djed Spence, Ben Davies and Destiny Udogie as three left-back options for Thomas Frank, and Souza could be seen as a player for the long-term haul.

What other areas Spurs need to sign?

Tottenham could be interested in signing a new centre-back, especially if they allow Radu Dragusin to move on, although the chances are very slim.

The north London club are most likely to sign a new attacker during this month following the injury to Mohammed Kudus, who is now expected to be out for a spell on the sidelines.

Spurs have already sold Brennna Johnson to Crystal Palace, and with Dejan Kulusevski still out injured, there is a need for a new wide player.