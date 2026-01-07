Tottenham transfer news: Spurs plans 'revealed' for signing midfielder permanently

By Saikat Mandal | 07 Jan 2026 20:01

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly reconsidering their plans to sign Joao Palhinha permanently from Bayern Munich in the summer window.

Spurs signed Palhinha in the summer on loan from Bayern, and they have an option to buy him permanently for £26m after the end of the season.

After spending two fantastic seasons at Fulham, Palhinha moved to Bayern in the summer of 2024 for a fee just shy of £50m, but it did not work out as expected.

The 37-times capped Portuguese international made only 25 appearances under Vincent Kompany, and it became clear that he was like a square peg in a round hole in his system.

Bayern did not hesitate to send him on loan when Tottenham approached in the summer, and they may have to find a new club for him if he returns to Munich after the end of the season.

Tottenham plans for Palhinha revealed

According to a report from talkSPORT, Spurs are considering whether to sign Palhinha permanently after he lost his place in Thomas Frank's starting line-up.

The 30-year-old has made 19 Premier League appearances this season, scoring two goals and registering two assists, and has also made six Champions League appearances, contributing two goals.

Palhinha was impressive for the north London club early in the season, and it felt like Spurs must sign him permanently.

However, Tottenham are having second thoughts over signing him next summer, and as things stand, he could be heading back to Bayern.

No future at Bayern for Palhinha

If Palhinha returns to Bayern, there is a high chance he will be offloaded again, as the midfielder does not feature in Kompany's plans due to his playing style.

Kompany has Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Tom Bischof and Leon Goretzka as four major options in central midfield, and even if the latter departs for free next summer, it looks really difficult for Palhinha to fill the gap.

Tottenham are 13th in the Premier League table with 28 points, and Palhinha still has plenty of time to produce some strong performances and change Frank's mind.