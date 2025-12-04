Tottenham lineup vs. Brentford: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Thomas Frank makes one change

By Ben Knapton | 04 Dec 2025 12:01 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 12:17

Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank may make just the one change to his starting XI for Saturday's Premier League showdown with old club Brentford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Lilywhites returned south on the back of a frenzied 2-2 draw with Newcastle United in midweek, where two-goal defender Cristian Romero was the saviour for the Europa League champions.

The Argentina international partnered Kevin Danso in defence as Micky van de Ven enjoyed a rare rest, and the Austria international earned his keep alongside Romero, making a notable goal-line clearance from Nick Woltemade.

However, such is Van de Ven's importance to the Spurs XI that the Dutchman will surely be restored on Saturday, although that may be the limit of Frank's changes.

Tottenham take on Slavia Prague in the Champions League at home next Tuesday, and it would not be a surprise to see the Spurs boss save his alterations for that fixture.

As a result, Xavi Simons may have to settle for a place on the bench again, while Brennan Johnson can feel optimistic of another start out wide.

Dominic Solanke (ankle), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Radu Dragusin (fitness) and James Maddison (ACL) are still missing, but Kota Takai (thigh) has played in behind-closed-doors friendlies and might finally make a matchday squad.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bentancur; Kudus, Bergvall, Johnson; Kolo Muani

