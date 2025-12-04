Brentford lineup vs. Tottenham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Igor Thiago among five changes

By Ben Knapton | 04 Dec 2025 12:08 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 12:16

Brentford talisman Igor Thiago should be welcomed back to the starting XI with open arms when the Bees face London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday's Premier League contest.

The 11-goal forward was demoted to the bench for Wednesday's derby with Arsenal, having sustained a knock in his side's win over Burnley the previous weekend.

Thiago was sent on with 30 minutes left to play at the Emirates, where he could not prevent Brentford from falling to a 2-0 loss, but Keith Andrews is now expected to draft the Brazilian back in.

Thiago's absence from the first XI triggered a change in shape from Andrews against Arsenal, as the Bees boss went with a defence-heavy 5-3-2 setup, but a switch to a familiar 4-2-3-1 is now likely.

An anticipated formation change also spells good news for Mikkel Damsgaard's prospects of returning to the first XI over Vitaly Janelt, while Jordan Henderson could displace Mathias Jensen in the centre of the park too.

The long-serving Ethan Pinnock made a rare start against the league leaders on Wednesday, but the 32-year-old should be sacrificed in order for Andrews to return to a more attacking setup.

The visiting boss should also bring Nathan Collins back into the brick wall in place of Kristoffer Ajer, and it would not be a total shock to see Keane Lewis-Potter given a shot at left-back over Rico Henry.

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Yarmoliuk, Henderson; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

