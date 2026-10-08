Tottenham lineup vs. Man United: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

Tottenham Hotspur are sweating over the fitness of centre-backs Micky van de Ven and Jan Paul van Hecke ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Van de Ven and Van Hecke sustained respective finger and foot injuries while representing the Netherlands over the international break and have emerged as doubts.

The potential absence of both players opens the door for Marcos Senesi and Tosin Adarabioyo to start in the heart of the defence, while Archie Gray is likely to fill in at right-back once again in the absence of injured first choice Pedro Porro (thigh).

Andrew Robertson and Destiny Udogie will battle for a start at left-back, while Conor Gallagher will be pushing to return in centre-midfield after scoring as a substitute in Spurs’ 3-2 home defeat to Aston Villa three weeks ago.

Sandro Tonali is expected to keep his midfield role, as could Matheus Fernandes, but Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Bergvall will likely battle Gallagher for the remaining starting spot. James Maddison, meanwhile, is also a contender to feature in some capacity.

Savio and Omar Marmoush – two players signed from Man City in the summer – are both likely to start out wide, unless head coach Roberto De Zerbi opts to hand Mohammed Kudus his first start of the season.

If Marmoush does start out on the left flank, then Dominic Solanke will presumably lead the line for Spurs – the striker has scored three goals in his last four games against Man United.

Meanwhile, Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert (both knee), Mykhaylo Mudryk (ankle) and Dejan Kulusevski (knee/fitness) all remain sidelined as they continue to recover from injuries.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Kinsky; Gray, Senesi, Van de Ven, Robertson; Gallagher, Tonali, Fernandes; Savio, Solanke, Marmoush

> Click here to see how Manchester United could line up against Tottenham Hotspur