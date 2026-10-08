Man United lineup vs. Tottenham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

Manchester United have as many as 10 players dealing with injury and fitness issues ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

Manuel Ugarte (knee), Matthijs de Ligt (back) and Tom Heaton (thigh) are three Red Devils players who remain in the treatment room with injuries; Ugarte is facing several months out while De Ligt is approaching a full year on the sidelines.

Amad Diallo (ankle) is yet to feature for Man United this season, but there is hope that he can return to the matchday squad this weekend, while there is uncertainty over the availability of Benjamin Sesko (shin), Patrick Dorgu (hamstring), Noussair Mazraoui (back), Kobbie Mainoo, Marcus Rashford and Karl Darlow (all unspecified).

Working with a light squad in terms of numbers, Michael Carrick is unlikely to make wholesale changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Fulham before the international break, with a back four of Diego Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw likely to start in front of goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

If fit, Mainoo could operate alongside Youri Tielemans in centre-midfield, but summer signing Carlos Baleba should be available to make his long-awaited debut, either from the start or as a substitute, having made a full recovery from injury before the international break.

While captain Bruno Fernandes is expected to continue in the number 10 role, Bryan Mbeumo and possibly Rashford could line up on the flanks as Matheus Cunha – who scored a late equaliser in the draw with Fulham – leads the line.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Tielemans; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford; Cunha

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