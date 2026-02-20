Spurs vs. Arsenal: Igor Tudor reveals his number-one priority ahead of North London derby bow

By Darren Plant | 20 Feb 2026 15:18

Igor Tudor has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur 'need to become a team' if they are to improve with him as head coach.

Tudor has been appointed as Spurs boss for the rest of the season after the decision was made to sack Thomas Frank.

The Croatian has had a week to prepare for his bow at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, a showdown with North London rivals Arsenal.

With the Gunners having let slip a two-goal lead against Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this week, there is the perception that Spurs and Tudor have a window of opportunity to kick-start their campaign.

Nevertheless, speaking at a press conference on Friday, Tudor stressed that his players need to focus on themselves if they want to avoid a relegation battle.

© Imago / IPA Sport

Tudor calls for greater unity within Spurs squad

While Tudor claimed that there is clear "potential" at Spurs, the former defender hinted that the onus is on his players to "look after each other".

He told reporters: "It is not about systems. It is important to become a team, a group, who will look after each other. For me this is basic.

"After that the quality can come out, and for me this is a team with quality, with legs that can run. There is potential."

Meanwhile, Tudor also appeared to play down what he can achieve at Spurs, emphasising the challenge that he faces when dealing with Spurs' injury issues.

The 47-year-old added: "It's a very rare situation. We have 10 injuries, we trained with 13 players.

"It is an even bigger challenge to succeed from this situation. My first goal is that we become a team in the right meaning of the word, that suffers when it needs to suffer, to fight, to run, to have the right mentality. The start is always about mentality."

© Imago / Every Second Media

Tudor facing daunting start at Spurs

At a time when Spurs sit five points above the relegation zone, Tudor starts his reign with three successive London derbies, the other games coming against Fulham and Crystal Palace.

League fixtures against Liverpool and Nottingham Forest are also to be played before the March international break.

Spurs will also participate in a two-legged Champions League last-16 tie against one of Galatasaray, Juventus, Club Brugge or Atletico Madrid.