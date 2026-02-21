Tottenham at risk of suffering 71-year North London derby worst in Arsenal Premier League clash

By Ben Knapton | 21 Feb 2026 13:43

Tottenham Hotspur will be at risk of matching a 71-year North London derby worst when they welcome Arsenal for Sunday's Premier League headline encounter.

Igor Tudor kicks off his Spurs reign with the biggest match on the Lilywhites' calendar, one that is especially significant for both sides fighting at opposite ends of the Premier League table.

The Croatian's predecessor Thomas Frank failed to win any of his first eight Premier League matches of 2026, overseeing four draws and four defeats, whereas all other 19 teams have earned at least one top-flight win in the current calendar year.

Tottenham's terrible predicament has left the Europa League winners just five points above the Premier League relegation zone, and there is no question that the hosts are fighting to retain their top-flight status for 2026-27.

Tudor has been brought in to steady the ship over the next few months, but the former Juventus and Lazio manager also inherits a squad who have struggled against their bitter rivals under several head coaches in recent years.

Tottenham aiming to avoid fourth straight home loss vs. Arsenal

© Imago

Indeed, Tottenham have lost each of their last three Premier League home matches against the Gunners, who triumphed 2-0 in the 2022-23 campaign, 3-2 in 2023-24 and 1-0 in the 2024-25 season.

Should Spurs also take zero points from Sunday's derby, it will mark the first time since 1955 - at White Hart Lane - that they have been beaten in four successive league home games against Arsenal.

In the Premier League era, three straight home defeats represents Tottenham's longest losing run in the North London derby, and the odds are stacked against Tudor's injury-hit squad for Sunday's clash too.

Arsenal made light work of their adversaries in an Eberechi Eze-inspired 4-1 home victory in November, and that result also represented the Gunners' fourth straight Premier League win over their upcoming hosts.

A fifth triumph on the spin would mark Arsenal's best league winning run against Tottenham since 1989, but one particular Tudor statistic offers fresh hope for the Lilywhites.

Igor Tudor's pleasing first-game record ahead of Tottenham vs. Arsenal

© Iconsport / Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse

The Croatian will become only the second Spurs manager to face Arsenal in their inaugural game, the other being Glenn Hoddle, who oversaw a 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Arsene Wenger's Gunners in 2001.

Tudor's appointment was initially met with scepticism and outrage by Tottenham supporters, but the new boss has made a habit of making fast starts with new clubs.

In each of Tudor's last five jobs with Marseille, Juventus, Hellas Verona, Lazio and his second spell with Hajduk Split, the 47-year-old has won his maiden match in all five roles.

The Tottenham manager also confirmed a timely injury boost ahead of Sunday's North London derby, but Spurs will still be without a double-figure list of absentees in gameweek 27.