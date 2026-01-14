Tottenham injury, suspension news and return dates for West Ham clash: Rodrigo Bentancur, Mohammed Kudus, Richarlison

By Ben Sully | 14 Jan 2026 23:45 , Last updated: 14 Jan 2026 23:46

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to end a four-game winless run when they play host to London rivals West Ham United on Saturday.

Spurs saw a potential trophy opportunity disappear at the earliest opportunity in last Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round.

That defeat only piled the pressure on Spurs head coach Thomas Frank, whose team are sitting in 14th spot in the Premier League table after mustering 27 points from 21 matches.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Tottenham's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the contest against a West Ham team managed by former Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Rodrigo Bentancur sustained a hamstring injury in Tottenham's defeat to Bournemouth earlier this month. The Uruguayan has since undergone surgery and is expected to be out for a significant period.

© Imago / Action Plus

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Mohammed Kudus will not be available to face his former club after he picked up a thigh injury in the 1-1 draw with Sunderland on January 4. Frank does not expect the Ghana international to return until after March's international break.

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Richarlison is the latest player to be added to Tottenham's injury list. The striker was forced off in the first half against Aston Villa on Saturday with a hamstring problem, which is currently being assessed to establish the severity of the injury.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: January 17 (vs. West Ham)

Lucas Bergvall picked up a knock in the defeat to Bournemouth and was subsequently left out of the squad for the FA Cup loss to Aston Villa. Bergvall will now be doing all he can to prove his fitness in time for the weekend.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Maddison is currently working on his rehabilitation from the ACL injury he sustained in August. The 29-year-old's focus will be on returning to fitness for pre-season ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Kulusevski has not played since April due to a long-term knee injury. Frank recently revealed that the attacker could back on the grass in the next three to four weeks, but he still seems some way off from returning to first-team action.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR’S SUSPENSION LIST

Spurs have no players suspended for this fixture, but Pape Sarr remains away with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations, with his country set to face tournament hosts Morocco in Sunday's final.