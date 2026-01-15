Marc Guehi transfer news: Liverpool's 'preference' revealed as Manchester City remain interested in January window

By Lewis Nolan | 15 Jan 2026 00:39

Liverpool would prefer to sign Marc Guehi in the summer as a free agent despite the interest of three other clubs, the latest report has claimed.

The Reds will take on Burnley on Saturday in the Premier League, and they will only be able to name three senior centre-backs in their squad.

Arne Slot will hope that his side can strengthen in the January transfer window, with Crystal Palace centre-back Guehi one of the many names linked to Anfield.

Liverpool would be able to sign the 25-year-old for free at the end of the season, though the reported interest of Manchester City may change the club's plans.

Sky Sports News claim that Liverpool and City are one of four teams keen on Guehi, adding the Reds have a preference to sign him in the summer, but their resolve will be tested if City make a move for the centre-back in January.

© Imago / Sportimage

Can Liverpool beat Manchester City to Marc Guehi?

Guehi's priority will be playing time given he will hope to earn a starting spot in Thomas Tuchel's World Cup squad at the end of the season.

Manchester City defenders Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias have both suffered serious injuries, and their absences will lead to numerous opportunities for Guehi.

Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate could be difficult to displace from the starting XI given Slot has shown considerable faith in the Frenchman, though the issue of his unresolved contract situation may work in the Palace defender's favour.

Konate looks likely to leave for free at the end of the season, and that may make Guehi's long-term future in the starting lineup more certain, whereas he could face a battle with Dias and Gvardiol in the coming seasons.

Can Liverpool cope without another centre-back?

Slot only has six defenders for four positions in the backline, and failure to reinforce in at least one position will almost certainly mean midfielders would have to become auxiliary options.

Ryan Gravenberch has frequently moved into defence when Liverpool are losing, playing in the back four without the ball but moving forward when the Reds are in possession.

Wataru Endo has previously operated as a centre-back and could come into consideration, though Slot has rarely utilised the Japan international.

Andrew Robertson may be forced to play in central defence, but playing the left-back in the middle of the backline would be risky, and perhaps it would be better to trust an academy talent like Amara Nallo.