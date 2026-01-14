How to watch Tottenham vs West Ham: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Ben Sully | 14 Jan 2026 18:00 , Last updated: 14 Jan 2026 18:02

After suffering an early FA Cup exit, Tottenham Hotspur will be looking for a positive response when they play host to relegation-threatened West Ham United on Saturday.

Spurs are sitting in 14th spot in the Premier League table, while the Hammers are languishing in the bottom three.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the Premier League fixture.

What time does Tottenham vs. West Ham kick off?

The match will kick off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

Where is Tottenham vs. West Ham being played?

West Ham will head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which can hold up to 62,850 spectators.

Mohammed Kudus, who joined Spurs in the summer, scored West Ham's only goal in a disappointing 4-1 defeat in their most recent away meeting with Tottenham in October 2024.

How to watch Tottenham vs. West Ham in the UK

TV channels

Unfortunately, this will not be available to watch live due to the UK's 3pm blackout rule.

Streaming

The blackout also means that the game will not be streamed live for UK audiences.

Highlights

There will be highlights of the game shown on Match of the Day, which will start at 10:30pm on BBC One on Saturday. BBC Sport will also upload the match's highlight package on their website from around 8pm on the same day.

Alternatively, you can also head over to the Sky Sports app or Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel to find a recap of the game.

What is at stake for Tottenham and West Ham?

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank is under pressure to spark a turnaround, with his team in the bottom half of the table and winless in four competitive matches.

In fact, they are looking to avoid a third consecutive loss after losing to Bournemouth and Aston Villa in the league and FA Cup, respectively.

Like Frank, former Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo has also seen his position come under scrutiny, having overseen a 10-game winless run in the top flight.

The Hammers will at least enter Saturday's fixture on the back of a win after beating Queens Park Rangers in extra time of their FA Cup third-round clash.