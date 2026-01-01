Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sunderland: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matt Law | 01 Jan 2026 22:24 , Last updated: 01 Jan 2026 22:25

Tottenham Hotspur will continue their 2025-26 Premier League campaign with a clash against Sunderland at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Spurs are 12th in the Premier League table, boasting 26 points from their first 19 matches of the season, while Sunderland are seventh, one point behind sixth-placed Manchester United.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Tottenham vs. Sunderland kick off?

The Premier League contest will kick off at 3pm UK time on Sunday afternoon.

Where is Tottenham vs. Sunderland being played?

The match will take place at Tottenham's home ground, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This will be Sunderland's first visit to the stadium, but they lost 1-0 at White Hart Lane when the two teams last locked horns in North London in September 2016.

How to watch Tottenham vs. Sunderland in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be available on Sky Sports Football for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app, while highlights of the match can also be viewed on BBC One's Match of the Day programme, which begins at 10.30pm.

Tottenham vs. Sunderland: What's the story?

Both Tottenham and Sunderland were involved in goalless draws on New Year's Day.

Indeed, Spurs played out an uneventful 0-0 with Brentford, while Sunderland held title hopefuls Manchester City to a stalemate at the Stadium of Light.

There are five positions between 12th-placed Tottenham and seventh-placed Sunderland in the table but only three points, which tells the story of the season in England's top flight.

It has been tough for Thomas Frank at Tottenham, but Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris is overseeing an excellent campaign for the promoted Black Cats.

This is shaping up to be a fascinating match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and three points would be incredibly valuable for either side this weekend.