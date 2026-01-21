Thomas Frank future: What's the latest surrounding Tottenham Hotspur boss after gigantic European win?

By Matt Law | 21 Jan 2026 09:32 , Last updated: 21 Jan 2026 09:34

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank has insisted that "everyone wants the same thing" at the club.

Frank's future as manager of Spurs was thrown into doubt following Saturday's shock 2-1 home defeat to West Ham United in the Premier League.

However, Tottenham avoided any rash decisions ahead of the Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night, and the North London club managed to secure a gigantic victory, beating the Bundesliga outfit 2-0.

Spurs are struggling in the Premier League this season, but they are now fourth in the overall Champions League table, picking up 14 points from their seven matches.

Frank has insisted that everyone involved with Tottenham is "on the same page", as the 52-year-old prepares for Saturday's Premier League clash with Burnley.

Tottenham 2-0 Dortmund: Frank guides Spurs to vital Champions League win

“I think it’s about the team and everything, but of course I understand the question," Frank told reporters when asked whether the win over Dortmund showed that it was the right decision from the club to keep him at the helm.

“What I feel the whole time is the staff is with us, I think the players are with us, the ownership, everyone wants the same thing and we’re on the same page.

“We do a lot of things in the right direction and today was a big performance and a big win. Of course, I’m very aware of that, but I’m also very aware that this we have done and we need to keep that consistency and turn that a little bit.

“As I say, some of the other games we easily could have won. Now we need to build on this. And I just see a team that is running very, very hard and I think that’s a very, very good sign. That’s a healthy sign of a culture and we are building something a little bit step by step.

“We can easily have got better results the last three games, we just didn’t, but we’re running hard. I think the big thing is to build on this with a performance and a win against Burnley.”

Frank remains 'under pressure' at Tottenham

Journalist David Ornstein has claimed that Frank remains under pressure at Tottenham despite managing to secure a huge European win.

“There’s a huge amount of goodwill behind Thomas Frank, within the corridors of power at Tottenham, extending to the ownership and Chief Executive, Vinai Venkatesham, and they’re the ones who will make the decision on his future," Ornstein told Sky Sports News.

"It’s an absolutely enormous result for him tonight. Make no mistake about that. It was a much more positive atmosphere. And so let’s not get away from the fact that he remains under huge pressure and scrutiny, and performances results have fallen well below where Tottenham expect to be, their fans certainly, but they’re not planning for his exit.

“That’s why we’ve reported that there are no contingencies in place, even though, naturally, you’d be looking at coaches, because they want to go forward with Frank.

“He’s a thoroughly decent man who hasn’t deserved the level of abuse that’s come his way, certainly on social media, but it’s a results industry and tonight was a step in the right direction.”

Tottenham are currently down in 14th spot in the Premier League table, eight points off fifth-placed Manchester United in the battle to secure Champions League qualification for next season.