Tottenham team news update: Brutal Mathys Tel decision, Ben Davies surgery, Xavi Simons latest

By Ben Knapton | 19 Jan 2026 15:41

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made a brutal decision over Mathys Tel ahead of their Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night.

The Frenchman was one of several high-profile players left out of Spurs' squad for the league phase, as the Lilywhites were forced to omit a number of foreign talents from their ranks due to their lack of association and club-trained players.

Tel received a European lifeline thanks to Dominic Solanke's serious ankle injury, though, as Spurs cut the former Bournemouth striker from their squad and added Tel to their Champions League ranks.

The 20-year-old came off the bench for Tottenham's 3-0 win over Slavia Prague in their most recent European outing, and he has also started each of Spurs' last three Premier League matches, scoring once against Bournemouth.

However, Solanke has now made a belated full recovery from his ankle concern, and according to L'Equipe, Tottenham have now cut Tel from their Champions League squad once again.

Tottenham 'cut' Mathys Tel from Champions League squad after Dominic Solanke recovery

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Under-pressure head coach Thomas Frank has apparently informed Tel of his decision, which had to be made on Monday before the visit of Dortmund to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tomorrow.

Tel will also be unavailable to feature in Tottenham's final league-phase fixture with Eintracht Frankfurt, and Spurs' cut-throat decision could potentially push the former Bayern Munich forward out of the exit door.

Ligue 1 upstarts Paris FC have been heavily linked with a move for Tel, who has scored six goals and provided two assists in 40 matches for Tottenham since his initial loan move last winter.

The 2005-born attacker remains contracted to the Europa League winners for another five-and-a-half years, though, and the Lilywhites are supposedly blocking loan and permanent offers for his services amid their selection crisis.

Frank could be without no fewer than 15 players for the visit of Dortmund on Tuesday night, including Ben Davies, whose injury extent has now been confirmed.

Tottenham confirm Ben Davies injury extent as surgery decision revealed

© Imago

The Welsh veteran was stretchered off the pitch with a serious-looking leg issue in the weekend's Premier League loss to West Ham United, and Spurs have now revealed that he will go under the knife for an ankle fracture.

"We can confirm that Ben Davies will undergo surgery today for a fracture of his left ankle," Spurs said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "The Wales international defender suffered the injury during Saturday’s Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

"Following the surgery, Ben will commence his rehabilitation with our medical staff. We're all behind you, Ben."

Davies joins Richarlison, Mohammed Kudus, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison and Rodrigo Bentancur on Spurs' long-term injury list, while Joao Palhinha did not emerge for training on Monday due to a knock.

However, Xavi Simons - another injury concern for the weekend - was reportedly seen joining the group during the dying embers of the open session, according to Alasdair Gold.